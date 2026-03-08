Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Cipla recalls over 400 cartons of cancer drug in US: USFDA

Warren (New Jersey)-based Cipla USA, Inc is recalling Nilotinib Capsules in two strengths (150 mg and 200 mg), the US health regulator said in its latest Enforcement Report.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 11:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 06:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesUSFDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us