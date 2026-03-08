<p>New Delhi: A US-based subsidiary of drugmaker Cipla is recalling over 400 cartons of generic anti-cancer medication due to a manufacturing issue, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/usfda">US Food and Drug Administration</a> (USFDA).</p>.<p>Warren (New Jersey)-based Cipla USA, Inc is recalling Nilotinib Capsules in two strengths (150 mg and 200 mg), the US health regulator said in its latest Enforcement Report.</p>.<p>The company is recalling the affected lot (271 and 164 cartons) due to "failed tablet/capsule specifications", it stated.</p>.US FDA requests removal of suicide warnings from weight-loss drugs.<p>Cipla USA, Inc initiated the Class III voluntary recall on February 18 this year.</p>.<p>According to the USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".</p>.<p>Nilotinib works by blocking the action of the abnormal protein that signals cancer cells to multiply. This helps to stop or slow the spread of cancer cells.</p>.<p>India has the highest number of USFDA-compliant pharmaceutical plants outside of the US.</p>.<p>Indian pharmaceutical companies supply a substantial proportion of drugs to US residents, with four out of 10 of all prescriptions filled in the US in 2022 being supplied by Indian companies.</p>