Cipla stocks jump over 7% after earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Cipla on Tuesday jumped more than 7 per cent a day after the company reported a 32.25 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 1,068.41 crore in the third quarter.

The company's shares climbed 7.35 per cent to close at Rs 1,409.05 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip of Cipla advanced 6.97 per cent to end at Rs 1,407.95 per piece.

In volume terms, 2.98 lakh equity shares were traded on the BSE, while 75.56 lakh shares were traded on the NSE, during the day.