Claim settlement ratio - a tool to pick the right insurer

One of the key persistency metrics is the 13th month persistency ratio or the percentage of consumers renewing their policies one year after buying them. This is most important since unsatisfied consumers are unlikely to renew their policies. Further, one should evaluate the insurer on other periods including the 25th, 37th, 49th, and 61st month, thereby gauging the quality of service and support over a longer period. It is not wrong to believe that insurance companies view this as a vital sales and service quality measure. Consumers can see this as a sign that the insurance company cares about their financial future. So, do check how a company is doing on the persistency front, apart from going deeper on the track record on claim settlement ratio.