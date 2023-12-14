Clear guidelines soon for compliance with SEBI norms: Kamath

New Delhi: The Indian industry will soon have clear guidelines for compliance with the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as Industry Standards Forum set by the market regulator to develop guidelines has made a significant headway, K V Kamath, head of the industry forum said.
In August, SEBI facilitated the setting up of the ‘Industry Standards Forum’ under the Chairmanship of veteran banker K V Kamath to assist in designing the implementation standards for various regulations related to stock markets.
The forum comprises representatives from three leading industry associations – Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry (ASSOCHAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
“Standard Setting process for compliance with SEBI regulations is progressing well,” Kamath said in a statement.
According to Kamath the Industry Standards Forum has made significant headway in “formulating precise compliance standards” for environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures under Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) core framework and applicable assurance requirements.
He also informed that extensive deliberations are being conducted with industry representatives in consultation with SEBI, as per a statement released on Wednesday by CII.
Kamath added that standards for compliance with the recently introduced requirement of verification of rumours by listed entities are also being developed.
Kamath was referring to the recently amended provisions of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement (LODR) regulations, of which standards for BRSR Core, ESG assurance requirements and rumour verification have been taken up on priority by the Industry Standards Forum.
Post finalisation of the first set of standards, the Forum would take up disclosure requirements under Regulations 30 and 30A of the LODR regulations, CII noted in the statement.
SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch last week said that the market regulator is aiming at greater automation to ease compliance, supervision and standardisation of data.