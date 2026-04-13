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Cleared for takeoff, unfit to land: How India’s aviation giants lost their captains

Within a month, both Campbell Wilson of Air India and Pieter Elbers of IndiGo were gone, casualties of a sector where the margin for error at the top is less.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 01:30 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 01:30 IST
Business NewsAviation

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