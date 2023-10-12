Clicking towards record: India's festival season spurs online shopping spree

Delivery Networks

The e-commerce firms have also expanded their footprint by organising delivery solutions for more customers living outside India's major metros. "The fast emerging online business has created opportunities for a number of logistics companies and small sellers - generating jobs for millions," said Ashwani Jakhar, CEO of Prozo, a supply-chain management company based in Gurgaon, near Delhi.

Commenting on the first 48 hours of the festival sales, Amazon said in a statement that more than 80 per cent of customers came from non-metro cities, and smaller sellers saw a 35 per cent jump in sales compared a year ago.