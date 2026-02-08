<p>Bengaluru: Indian enterprises are quickly adopting cloud, moving beyond cost-saving to using it for Artificial Intelligence, digital platforms, and better customer experiences, said Anant Adya, EVP and Service Offering Head, Infosys. In an interaction with <strong>Uma Kannan</strong> of <em>DH</em>, Adya said BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors are leading this change, driven by the need for scalability and innovation.</p>.<p><strong>How is cloud evolving from an IT enabler to the core operating model for AI-led enterprises?</strong></p>.<p>Cloud has moved from being a cost-saving tool to the core system for AI-led enterprises, driving innovation and growth. It turns data into valuable assets using AI, IoT, and edge computing, making it easier to scale AI applications and explore new markets. Cloud now manages data, models, security, and costs on a single platform. With AI increasing cloud usage, designing cloud, AI, and composable services together ensures speed, control, and consistent value, making cloud the foundation of modern businesses.</p>.Markets to remain firm on conclusion of India-US trade deal.<p><strong>You talk about building “fluid and tireless enterprises.” What does that actually mean for business leaders today?</strong></p>.<p>A fluid, timeless enterprise uses AI and cloud to connect data and security, making businesses more flexible, strong, and sustainable. It updates applications for real-time use, connects systems to speed up launches, and uses AI to meet customer needs and grow efficiently. For leaders, this means quicker decisions, stronger operations, and steady growth. AI helps businesses focus on customers and work together, creating adaptable and future-ready organisations.</p>.<p><strong>What changes when cloud, AI, and composable architectures are designed to work together from the start?</strong></p>.<p>When cloud, AI, and composable architectures are designed together, they turn migrations into ready-to-use platforms with shared data, automated policies, and reusable services. This speeds up results, improves reliability with a unified control system, and reduces costs with FinOps. Cloud-based data and AI pipelines make development easier, while modular services ensure security. In the end, the cloud becomes the main system for AI – organised, flexible, and built for ongoing growth.</p>.<p><strong>Do many enterprises struggle with composable cloud adoption, and how is Infosys helping bridge that gap?</strong></p>.<p>Enterprises struggle with composable clouds due to siloed data, lack of skills, and fragmented systems, leading to inefficiencies and higher costs. Infosys solves this with Infosys Cobalt, offering a unified control system, automated workloads, and cost management tools like FinOps. By enabling AI-first systems and reusable services, Infosys helps businesses scale and work more efficiently. For example, a healthcare payer used Infosys Cobalt to create AI-powered operations, cutting onboarding time and care costs while increasing profits.</p>.<p><strong>Are Indian enterprises adopting the cloud? What are the challenges in cloud adoption?</strong></p>.<p>Indian enterprises are quickly adopting cloud, moving beyond cost-saving to using it for AI, digital platforms, and better customer experiences. BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors are leading this change, driven by the need for scalability and innovation. However, challenges like managing costs, meeting data security rules, skill gaps, and outdated systems remain. Data sovereignty adds complexity. Despite these issues, cloud-first strategies and local data centre investments are helping businesses adopt cloud smoothly and unlock its full potential.</p>.<p><strong>Which industries are seeing the most impact from cloud- and AI-driven transformation, and why?</strong></p>.<p>According to Infosys’ AI Business Value Radar 2025 report, industries like life sciences, professional services, manufacturing, financial services, and retail are leading cloud and AI transformation. Life sciences are improving drug discovery and care, professional services are increasing productivity with AI, manufacturing is boosting efficiency with IoT, financial services are enhancing fraud detection, and retail is improving supply chains and customer experiences. Success in these industries relies on strong data systems, skilled teams, and cloud as the key to scaling AI.</p>