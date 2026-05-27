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CNG prices hiked by Rs 2 per kg; fourth increase in two weeks

As per data shared by government-run Indraprastha Gas Limited, one kg CNG now costs Rs 83.09 in Delhi, up from Rs 81.09.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 20:34 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCNGprice hike

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