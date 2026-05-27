CNG prices hiked by Rs 2 per kg; fourth increase in two weeks

<p>sNew Delhi: Compressed Natural Gas (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cng">CNG</a>) prices were hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks, amid elevated energy prices in global markets.</p>.<p>As per data shared by government-run Indraprastha Gas Limited, one kg CNG now costs Rs 83.09 in Delhi, up from Rs 81.09.</p>.<p>Rate varies sharply across NCR due to state taxes. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price has jumped to Rs 91.70 per kg. In Gurugram, it has been increased to Rs 88.12 per kg. </p>.Petrol, diesel, CNG prices hiked third time in eight days.<p>The hike in CNG price comes a day after OMCs sharply increased diesel and petrol prices. CNG prices have also been revised upward for the fourth time in less than two weeks.</p>.<p>It was increased by Rs 2 per kg on May 15 followed by Re 1 per kg hike on May 17 and May 23. The cumulative increase in 1 kg of CNG price stands at Rs 6.</p>.<p>The repeated hike in CNG prices is likely to push up transportation costs. </p>