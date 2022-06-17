CIL considers green mining by leveraging technology

Coal India plans green mining options by leveraging technology to boost output

The Public Sector Unit (PSU) is exploring ramping up its underground production by four-fold to 100 million tonnes (MT) by FY30 from 25.6 MT in FY22

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2022, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 17:38 ist

State-owned CIL is looking at green mining options by leveraging a slew of eco-friendly technologies in both underground and opencast mines, a move that would help in augmenting the production and reduce the adverse impact on environment.

With land turning out to be a major pain point for expansion of coal mining operations, these technologies bypass land acquisition and avoid its degradation.

"Coal India Ltd (CIL) is taking a close look on green mining options in a bid to minimise adverse environmental impact by leveraging a slew of eco-friendly technologies in its underground and opencast mines," the maharatna firm said.

The locked-up coal assets left out earlier due to techno-commercial and safety concerns can now be unearthed through these technologies, it said.

The Public Sector Unit (PSU) is exploring ramping up its underground production by four-fold to 100 million tonnes (MT) by FY30 from 25.6 MT in FY22.

Production from underground mines is environmentally clean, minimally invasive on land degradation and society friendly, it said.

Around 70 per cent of the country's coal reserves are conducive for underground mining. The aim is to make underground production sizably supplement the opencast output. At current rate, mineable coal reserves at existing opencast will slowly start lowering.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Coal
Coal India Limited
mining

What's Brewing

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

 