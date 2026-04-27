<p>New Delhi: State-owned CIL on Monday reported an 11.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,839.18 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenue.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coal-india">Coal India</a> Ltd (CIL) logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,751.64 crore in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>In a filing to the BSE, the Maharatna firm said its revenue from operations rose to Rs 46,490.03 crore from Rs 43,961.56 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.</p>.India-US met coal trade unlikely to shield steel sector from price shocks, supply risks.<p>The consolidated expenses of the company during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year rose to Rs 37,107.07 crore compared to Rs 34,999 crore in the year-ago period, CIL said in a filing to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bse">BSE</a>.</p>.<p>However, the company's net profit for the year ended March 31, 2026 dropped to Rs 31,094.29 crore over Rs 35,505.79 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.</p>.<p>The revenue for 2025-26 marginally declined to Rs 1,68,400.29 crore over Rs 1,69,177.37 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.</p>.<p>The board of directors declared a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share for 2025-26 and added that the payment of final dividend for 2025-26 will be made subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.</p>.<p>The company produced 768.19 million tonnes (MT) of coal in 2025-26 over 781.06 in 2024-25. The coal offtake in FY26 was 744.88 MT over 762.98 MT in 2024-25.</p>.<p>The opening coal stock of CIL as on April 1, 2025 was 107.16 MT, while the closing stock as on March 31, 2026 was 129.96 MT.</p>.LPG 'crunch' eats into eateries' business, coal price spikes; anti-hoarding raids in UP, K'natka.<p>CIL is the single-largest coal producer in the world. Across eight Indian states, CIL operates in 85 mining areas, managing a total of 310 working mines, consisting of 129 underground, 168 opencast and 13 mixed mines.</p>.<p>The PSU contributes to 80 per cent of total domestic coal production and 75 per cent of total coal-based power generation. CIL contributes to 55 per cent of total power generation and meets 40 per cent of the primary commercial energy requirements of the country.</p>.<p>CIL aims to increase coal production to 1 billion tonnes by 2028-29 to reduce dependence on imports and meet domestic demand. </p>