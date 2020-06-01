Coal India's May sales fall due to slump in demand

Coal India's May sales driven sharply lower by slump in power demand

Reuters
Reuters, Chennai,
  • Jun 01 2020, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 21:18 ist
Reuters/file photo for representation

Coal India's sales fell 23.3% in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Offtake by customers, such as power generators, fell to 39.95 million tonnes in May, down 23.3% year on year, though that represented a slight improvement from the 25.5% fall in April. May production fell 11.3% to 41.43 million tonnes, compared with a 10.9% fall the previous month.

More than three quarters of the electricity generated in India is derived from coal, with Coal India - the world's largest coal miner - accounting for more than four fifths of India's domestic production.

Power generation fell 14.3% in May and demand for the current financial year is expected to fall for the first time in at least 36 years.

India has also ramped up electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources at the expense of coal-fired generation over the past two months, further dampening coal demand.

State-run Coal India and the federal coal ministry have been pushing electricity generators to keep buying coal even though utilities' stocks and miners' inventories are at record highs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coal
Coal India
Energy

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 