Coal output grows to 411.6 MT in FY25

New Delhi: The country's coal output grew 5.85 per cent to 411.62 million tonnes (MT) in the current fiscal year (up to September 12), over the year-ago period.

This country's coal production was 388.86 MT during the same period last year.

"This marks a significant increase... reflecting a commendable growth rate of 5.85 per cent, despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged mining operations," the coal ministry said in a statement.