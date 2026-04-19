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Cognizant CEO's pay jumps 18% to $19 million in 2025

The company's CFO Jatin Dalal’s realised compensation came in at $6.6 million, above the target of $6 million.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 11:02 IST
World newsBusiness NewsCognizant

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