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Coming years require vision, not just regulation: Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Going forward, Sebi will focus on rationalising regulations, strengthening governance and risk management frameworks said Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 18:22 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 18:22 IST
Business NewsSebi

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