Commercial LPG cylinder's price slashed by Rs 171.50

Oil marketing companies on Monday slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect.

This is the second revision in a month. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders.

In Delhi, now the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1856.50.

OMCs had reduced the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit on April 1.