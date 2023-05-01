Commercial LPG cylinder's price slashed by Rs 171.50

In Delhi, now the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1856.50.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2023, 09:23 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 09:28 ist
OMCs had reduced the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit on April 1. Credit: PTI Photo

Oil marketing companies on Monday slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect. 

This is the second revision in a month. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders.

OMCs had reduced the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit on April 1.

 

Oil Marketing Companies
LPG cylinder
India News
Business News

