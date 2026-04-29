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105 years to build, just 4 years to double: KSDL hits Rs 2,016 crore turnover milestone

Earlier, the organisation had 34 products. Over the past three years, 57 new products have been introduced in line with market trends, taking the total to 94.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:30 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 20:14 IST
Business NewsKarnataka NewsKSDL

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