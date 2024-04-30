JOIN US
Homebusinesscompanies

14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products banned by Uttarakhand: Check full list here

State Licensing Authority Joint Director Mithilesh Kumar has filed an affidavit in the apex court. The matter is likely to be taken up today.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 07:33 IST

Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority told the Supreme Court that it banned 14 Patanjali Ayurved, Divya Pharmacy products with immediate effect and issued order in the same regard on April 15.

The action has been taken under Rule 159(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, for repeated violations under the said Acts and Rules. The order was also marked to the Drug Inspector and District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Haridwar to ensure strict compliance, it said.

Here's the list of banned products

  1. Swasari Gold

  2. Swasari Vati

  3. Bronchom

  4. Swasari Pravahi

  5. Swasari Avaleh

  6. Mukta Vati Extra Power

  7. Lipidom

  8. Bp Grit

  9. Madhugrit

  10. Madhunashini Vati Extra Power

  11. Livamrit Advance

  12. Livogrit

  13. Eyegrit Gold

  14. Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop

The apex court will also resume hearing on Patanjali misleading advertisement case. Earlier, the court had raised questions regarding the size of the public apology that the Patanjali side claimed to have published in 67 papers.

A day after the court's questions, Patanjali on April 24, published a new apology. The court had advised to keep the copies of the advertisements handy for the next hearing.

(Published 30 April 2024, 07:33 IST)
