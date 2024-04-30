14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products banned by Uttarakhand: Check full list here

Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority told the Supreme Court that it banned 14 Patanjali Ayurved, Divya Pharmacy products with immediate effect and issued order in the same regard on April 15.

The action has been taken under Rule 159(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, for repeated violations under the said Acts and Rules. The order was also marked to the Drug Inspector and District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Haridwar to ensure strict compliance, it said.

State Licensing Authority Joint Director Mithilesh Kumar has filed an affidavit in the apex court. The matter is likely to be taken up today.