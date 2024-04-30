14 Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy products banned by Uttarakhand: Check full list here

Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority told the Supreme Court that it banned 14 Patanjali Ayurved, Divya Pharmacy products with immediate effect and issued order in the same regard on April 15.
The action has been taken under Rule 159(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, for repeated violations under the said Acts and Rules. The order was also marked to the Drug Inspector and District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Haridwar to ensure strict compliance, it said.
State Licensing Authority Joint Director Mithilesh Kumar has filed an affidavit in the apex court. The matter is likely to be taken up today.
Here's the list of banned products
Swasari Gold
Swasari Vati
Bronchom
Swasari Pravahi
Swasari Avaleh
Mukta Vati Extra Power
Lipidom
Bp Grit
Madhugrit
Madhunashini Vati Extra Power
Livamrit Advance
Livogrit
Eyegrit Gold
Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop
The apex court will also resume hearing on Patanjali misleading advertisement case. Earlier, the court had raised questions regarding the size of the public apology that the Patanjali side claimed to have published in 67 papers.
A day after the court's questions, Patanjali on April 24, published a new apology. The court had advised to keep the copies of the advertisements handy for the next hearing.
(Published 30 April 2024, 07:33 IST)