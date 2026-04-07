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₹372 Cr deal, 196 acres & AI push: This tech player is betting big on the future

Structured as an all-share transaction, the deal ensures capital efficiency with no immediate cash outflow, while expanding the company’s footprint across both US and Indian markets.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:06 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:06 IST

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