5G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea bid

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday conducted an auction for fifth generation (5G) mobile service radio waves, valued at Rs 96,238 crore, which is likely to boost high-speed internet services even in remote areas.
Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were among those who submitted the bids. According to sources, at least four rounds of bids were conducted.
The total quantum of spectrum being auctioned is 10,522.35 MHz in various bands, the union telecom ministry said in a statement.
“The 5G auctions will catalyse the rapid rollout of 5G services across the country, leading to enhanced coverage and vastly improved connectivity,” said S P Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).
“The successful deployment of 5G will be a major stride towards achieving digital inclusion. By bridging the digital divide, the 5G spectrum auctions will ensure that even the most remote areas of our country gain access to high-speed internet,” he added.
This is the 10th spectrum auction since the process began in 2010. However, this is only the second one for the 5G spectrum. The previous one was conducted in 2022 when the government raised Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
The ministry noted that the auction is “in line with the government’s commitment to facilitate affordable, state-of-art high-quality telecom services to all the citizens.”
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, which contributed close to 60% of the total auction earnings of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2022, is likely to get the lion’s share in the current round as well. Reliance Jio has deposited the highest earnest money of Rs 3,000 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel at Rs 1,050 crore and Vodafone Idea at Rs 300 crore, as per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) data.
Published 25 June 2024, 22:18 IST