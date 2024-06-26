5G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea bid

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, which contributed close to 60% of the total auction earnings of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2022, is likely to get the lion’s share in the current round as well. Reliance Jio has deposited the highest earnest money of Rs 3,000 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel at Rs 1,050 crore and Vodafone Idea at Rs 300 crore, as per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) data.