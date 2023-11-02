6G in research stage, technology not standardised yet: Ericsson India MD

There are two things to 5G. One, it builds additional capacity, and second, it gives a better quality of service and experience to subscribers. For example, if you are doing video streaming, if you are downloading a 4K video, 5G has enabled you to do it much faster. Then we are seeing the launch of fixed wireless access, which is in areas where you can’t get 5G, you can provide good internet connectivity to households or small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) using 5G as a backup technology. So, 5G is better quality of service, low latency, higher speeds, more energy efficient. It comes with a lot of other advantages also.