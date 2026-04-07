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8 cities, 64,000 jobs: Porter announces major logistics expansion you shouldn't ignore

Porter has begun operations with two-wheeler logistics services, with plans to introduce larger vehicles, including three-wheelers and mini-trucks, in the coming months.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:39 IST
Business NewslogisticsPorter

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