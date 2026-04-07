<p>Bengaluru: Digital goods transport agency Porter on Tuesday announced its expansion into eight new cities: Mysuru, Madurai, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Meerut, Agra, Aurangabad, and Thrissur. </p><p>“This multi-city foray marks a significant milestone in Porter’s aim to formalise India’s goods transport ecosystem and bring reliable, tech-enabled goods movement to the country,” the company said.</p><p>Porter has begun operations with two-wheeler logistics services, with plans to introduce larger vehicles, including three-wheelers and mini-trucks, in the coming months. The two-wheeler offering is designed to navigate narrow streets, congested marketplaces, and dense commercial zones, providing MSMEs with reliable goods transport and addressing challenges such as unorganised setups, limited scalability, poor reliability, and low customer support.</p>.Right time to hand over reins for the next phase of Air India's rise: Campbell Wilson.<p>“By enabling digital, on-demand movement of goods, Porter improves MSME productivity, reduces operational costs through GST-compliant invoicing, and strengthens their ability to compete in larger markets. Multi-city coverage and hassle-free documentation empower local businesses to scale efficiently,” it added.</p><p>Highlighting the industrial relevance of each city: Mysuru and Madurai with textiles, Jabalpur and Gwalior with engineering and handicrafts, Meerut and Agra with sports goods, hardware, and leather, and Aurangabad and Thrissur with automobiles, textiles, and coir products, Porter said, "These dense production ecosystems require reliable intra-city logistics to support MSME operations."</p><p>According to Ankit Dwivedi, VP – Expansion, “MSMEs are at the heart of economic activity across these regions, where goods movement faces infrastructure constraints and fragmented supply. Our expansion aims to enable dependable, technology-led logistics that reduce uncertainty, manage costs, and help businesses scale beyond local markets.”</p><p>Currently, Porter has onboarded around 4,000 driver-partners in the new cities, with expectations to generate over 64,000 jobs in the first year. The company serves over 36 lakh customers every quarter across six states and has onboarded more than 12 lakh driver-partners to date.</p>