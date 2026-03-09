<p>Zurich-headquartered international technology company ABB on Monday said it is investing $14 million in its two Nelamangala campus facilities, Bengaluru, to drive continued growth and deepen its localisation strategy. It is expanding production capabilities at Campus 1 and preparing the launch of new technology ranges in 2026, including advanced electrical protection and enclosure solutions. </p><p>"A major focus of the investment is the scaling of ABB’s converter manufacturing facility, which will play a central role in supporting India’s fast‑growing sustainable mobility sector. Over the next three to five years, ABB plans to significantly expand its portfolio serving high‑speed rail and metro transportation, reinforcing its capabilities across propulsion systems, converters, traction motors and related services," the company said in a release.</p>.ABB India reports record order growth in Q4 despite margin pressures.<p>Its newly built Nelamangala Campus 2 will meet rising demand for power protection with a tenfold production expansion for uninterruptible power supply solutions and dedicated R&D. It will also house advanced rectifier manufacturing, excitation and blending systems, and an integrated gas analyser systems facility, supporting multiple industries and strengthening regional power and process infrastructure.</p><p>ABB also announced that it is investing $21 million in its Peenya operations to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen advanced technology capabilities. "Key investments centre on increasing manufacturing facilities for low‑voltage drives, and specialised motors such as flameproof (Ex) motors, roller‑table motors, and large smoke‑venting motors," ABB said. The company is also enhancing its services and digital capabilities by adding an innovation lab, remote monitoring and diagnostics, and upgraded training facilities.</p><p>Apart from Bengaluru, the company is investing in Hyderabad, Nashik and Vadodara. On Monday, the company announced that it will invest a further $75 million in India during 2026 to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint and research and development (R&D) capabilities. About 85 per cent of ABB’s products and solutions sold in India are manufactured locally. The investment will support growth across ABB’s Electrification, Motion and Automation business areas.</p><p>“This investment in India is an important part of our strategy to support infrastructure build-out and growth in one of our fastest growing markets,” said Morten Wierod, ABB’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are seeing strong demand driven by the country’s energy transition, grid modernisation, data centre development, and the rapid expansion of the metro and high-speed rail segments. Our expanded facilities will ensure we meet this demand while enhancing our capabilities to serve other markets in the region," the CEO added.</p><p>In 2025, ABB's revenue in India exceeded $1.5 billion, accounting for 4 per cent of the ABB Group's total. With more than 10,000 people across India, ABB in India operates across five locations, featuring nearly 25 manufacturing, distribution, and operating facilities, as well as five major R&D centres.</p>