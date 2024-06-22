About 16% Reliance shareholders oppose reappointment of Aramco chairman as director

The company has not had any legal professional as a member on its board since 2019, the shareholder resolution said. "Considering the size and complexity of the operations of the company and the evolving global and local regulatory landscape particularly in consumer and technology businesses, (it was) thought fit that induction of a vastly experienced senior legal professional as a member of the Board of Directors of the company would be in the interest of the company." Both Al-Rumayyan and Khaitan will be paid remuneration by way of fee for attending meetings of the Board or Committees, reimbursement of expenses for participating in the board and other meetings and profit related commission, the resolutions read.