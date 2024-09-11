About 75% of e-commerce vendors on Meesho are new entrepreneurs

Bengaluru: The success of e-commerce is drawing many new entrepreneurs, some of who are transitioning from traditional jobs to tap into the commercial potential of online shopping.

A report by online shopping portal Meesho observed that 75 per cent of the sellers on its platform are first time entrepreneurs and many of these new sellers have shed their government or corporate employment to branch into selling fashion, home, kitchen and other products.

“Sellers are venturing into new categories and launching innovative products, reflecting their strategic push to meet evolving consumer demands,” said Megha Agarwal, General Manager, Business, Meesho.