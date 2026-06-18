Accenture to acquire cybersecurity firms in $4.18 billion deal

<p>Bengaluru: Accenture on Thursday unveiled a $4.18 billion deal in cybersecurity acquisitions. </p><p>It will acquire a majority stake in Dragos, a platform for operational technology cybersecurity, and 100 per cent of runZero and NetRise to deliver end-to-end operational technology (OT) security for the critical infrastructure and industrial operations underpinning power grids, pipelines, manufacturing, distribution facilities and data centres.</p>.Unilever and Accenture partner to apply gen AI to drive efficiencies.<p>Accenture has grown its cybersecurity business to $10 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2025 from $700 million in revenue in 2016. This is a 35% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which is four times the rate of Accenture’s overall CAGR, the company said.<br><br>Together, Dragos, runZero and NetRise are estimated to generate about $208 million in annual recurring revenue as of June 2026, representing 53% y-o-y growth. The transactions are expected to close in August or September 2026.<br><br>The IT and consulting firm also reported its third quarter ended May 31, 2026, results. The company posted revenues of $18.7 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion, 6% in US dollars. Its operating margin stood at 17%, an expansion of 20 basis points. For fiscal 2026, the company expects full-year revenue growth to be 3% to 4% in local currency, which is below estimates. Excluding an estimated 1% impact from its US federal business, the company now expects revenue growth to be 4% to 5% in local currency.<br><br>Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said, “Accenture delivered a strong third-quarter, with broad-based revenue growth, a 9% increase in EPS, and $8.2 billion returned to shareholders year-to-date. Demand for large-scale reinvention remains strong—104 quarterly client bookings of $100 million or more year-to-date, up 13%—and we are seeing more large-scale AI transformation programs, while executing our strategy to capture new areas of growth."</p><p>"Our agreement to acquire a majority stake in Dragos and all of runZero and NetRise, leaders in OT Security, is the type of move that defines our strategy: it is expanding our addressable market, creating a new platform-led growth opportunity, and is positioning Accenture at the centre of one of the most critical cybersecurity challenges our clients face," she added. <br><br>The company's new bookings in the May quarter stood at $19.3 billion, compared to $19.7 billion in Q3 FY25. Talking about acquisitions, Sweet said, “In an age when AI-driven cyber threats and geopolitical risk are evolving at a rapid pace, our cybersecurity practice is growing by double-digits and has a strong track record of leveraging inorganic opportunity to fuel organic growth."</p><p>“Our clients across industries and regions are asking us how to be more proactive and integrated in their approach to cybersecurity. The addition of Dragos, complemented by runZero and NetRise, fills this important need. We are confident Dragos’ differentiated OT platform will accelerate our growth in the critical infrastructure and industrial operations markets, driving long-term shareholder value through scaled adoption of advanced cybersecurity capabilities," she added.</p>