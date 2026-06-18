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Accenture to acquire cybersecurity firms in $4.18 billion deal

Accenture has grown its cybersecurity business to $10 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2025 from $700 million in revenue in 2016.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 14:01 IST
Business NewsAccenturebusinesscompanies

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