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Accenture's weak outlook flags slower deals, pricing pressure for Indian IT firms

The IT and consulting firm’s cautious guidance signals that global clients are taking longer to sign contracts and negotiating harder on pricing — a trend that typically hits Indian IT firms next.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:58 IST
Business NewsAccentureIT

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