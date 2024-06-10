Adani Airports achieve new feat; handle one million tonnes of cargo in FY23-24

Mumbai: The Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) handled an impressive one million tonnes of air cargo in fiscal year 2023-2024, achieving a milestone.

The achievement underscores AAHL's robust operational capabilities and strategic growth in the aviation industry, according to an AAHL press statement.

Demonstrating solid growth, AAHL facilitated a remarkable 10,13,115 metric tonnes of cargo in FY 2023-24, capturing an impressive 30.1 per cent market share.