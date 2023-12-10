Adani bond rebound helps erase short seller hit: Report

By Finbarr Flynn, Saikat Das and Harry Suhartono

A rally over the last week was powerful enough to erase some losses on a series of dollar bonds tied to the conglomerate of billionaire Gautam Adani, debt that had dropped after a short seller accused firms owned by Adani of fraud.

The jump came after the group, which strenuously denies the allegations, raised $1.4 (~1168 cr INR) billion for a renewables project and published an initial blueprint for refinancing a solar-energy unit’s $750 (~625 cr INR) million dollar bond that matures in September.

That was enough to also add a whopping $37.5 billion (~31286 cr INR) in market value to the group’s listed companies, while notes of the corporation’s electricity and power transmission businesses are now within striking distance of their price level before January’s report by Hindenburg Research.

The rebound suggests the conglomerate, once termed “deeply overleveraged” by research firm CreditSights, is finding favor with investors again. The group, whose operations range from cement to airports and coal mining, has yet to tap overseas bond markets since the January publication, which came at a time when rapidly rising US interest rates curbed offshore issuance by Asian companies.