Adani claws back narrative year after Hindenburg report; investors shun short seller

New Delhi: It has a reputation of tearing down some of the best known corporates, and so when Hindenburg Research a year back accused the Adani Group of "brazen stock manipulation" and accounting fraud, it led to a stock market rout that erased about USD 150 billion in market value at its lowest point.

But unlike its previous targets, tycoon Gautam Adani, who was the world's second-richest man before the damning January 24, 2023 Hindenburg report, has managed to claw back the narrative on strength of his group's business fundamentals and performance as well as investors continuing to pour in money into his apples-to-airport conglomerate.

The conglomerate vehemently denied all allegations as it redrew its strategy that included trimming debt through prepayments and repayments of borrowings, paring the founder's share pledge and bringing in both promoter and marquee investor equity.

The strategy seems to be paying off with share prices of some of the 10 listed companies recovering all of the Hindenburg losses.

On a cumulative basis, the Adani Group's market cap at Rs 14.52 lakh crore is about 24 per cent below its previous record of Rs 19.23 lakh crore, reached before the Hindenburg Research report published on January 24, according to stock exchange data.