Adani Energy Solutions plans to raise around Rs 3,000 crore via bonds

Soni also told analysts about the company's plan to raise another $1 billion, saying, "we are looking at a billion dollar of raise, so I think we are still working on it, so the time what we have given by year end that still holds good from our perspective."

In May this year, the board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of equities worth up to Rs 8,500 crore by way of qualified institutional placement or other permissible mode.