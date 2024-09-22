Adani Energy Solutions valued at $18.5 billion; revenue to grow 20%

"We expect its transmission business will see strong growth as it completes the nine projects it has recently been awarded over the next 18-24 months (and we expect it to win more contracts over the coming years), its distribution business should be able to grow at/near double-digit rates as it continues to add to its regulatory asset base (RAB), and its smart metering business is just about to start generating meaningful revenue/profits as it works through its 22.8 million smart meter backlog (to generate USD 3.2 billion of income), and it could win another 40 million smart meters (which will add another $6 billion+ of income)," it said.