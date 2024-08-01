Adani Enterprises to demerge food-FMCG biz, investment in Adani Commodities to Adani Wilmar

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd will demerge its food-FMCG division and also its strategic investments in Adani Commodities LLP to edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd as part of the strategy to give greater focus on this business and unlock value for shareholders.

Adani Wilmar is an equal joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group. Adani Commodities and Wilmar hold 43.94 per cent stake each in the company. The remaining 12 per cent stake is with the public.

Post this demerger, Adani Wilmar, which sells edible oils and other food products under Fortune brand, will cease to be the joint venture entity of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Promoters stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd will come down to 76.76 per cent from the current 87.87 per cent.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Adani Wilmar informed that the board has approved a 'Scheme of Arrangement' amongst Adani Enterprises Ltd (demerged company) and Adani Wilmar (resulting company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.

The proposed scheme provides for the transfer and vesting of the demerged undertaking (which primarily includes the entire business of demerged company pertaining to the Food FMCG business with all associated activities, assets, liabilities and Demerged company’s strategic investments in Adani Commodities LLP) from Adani Enterprises to Adani Wilmar on a going concern basis.