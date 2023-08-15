Adani Green Energy targets 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030

At the time of investing in the company, GQG's Rajiv Jain had stated that Adanis are efficient. 'For example, they get paid in 60 days versus 260 days for a competitor. Given their efficiencies, it is our view that the company will generate higher returns.' In terms of revenue visibility, there is a 25-year fixed-tariff power purchase agreement (PPA) with an average portfolio tariff of Rs 3.02 per unit, sources said.