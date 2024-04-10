Adani Green in talks to raise $400 million in offshore loan

By P R Sanjai and Saikat Das

Adani Green Energy Ltd is in talks to raise about $400 million through an offshore loan as the unit of billionaire Gautam Adani seeks funds for an upcoming renewable project, according to people familiar with the matter.

The foreign currency loan could range from seven to ten years, with the pricing likely linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential.

The unit of India’s ports-to-power conglomerate is in talks with a group of banks including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., said the people.

The company did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment.