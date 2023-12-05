Adani Group completes acquisition of Sanghi Industries, revises offer price to Rs 121.90/share

'The acquisition of SIL, with its billion-tonne high quality surface mining limestone reserves, positions ACL to expedite its unique coastal strategy, aiming to increase the cement capacity to 15 MTPA along the West Coast on the strength of SIL’s low-cost clinker,' said ACL adding this 'initiative will leverage the strengths of Ambuja and ACC brands.' It further said ACL will invest in expanding the existing captive port at Sanghipuram to accommodate larger vessels, to meet the growing demand for cement across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka & Kerala at a competitive cost.