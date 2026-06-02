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Adani group cos post record USD 16-billion capex, all-time high EBITDA of Rs 94,834 crore in FY26

Consolidated EBITDA rose 5.6% year-on-year, according to the group's annual results and credit compendium released on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:35 IST
Business NewsAdani Groupcompanies

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