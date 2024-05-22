Adani group mcap regains $200 billion-mark as company rebuts coal invoicing allegations

The inquiry into allegations of over valuation of Indonesia coal imports, it said, was initiated against 40 companies. 'The Adani companies furnished details sought by the DRI more than four years ago. Thereafter, the DRI has not asked for further documents. Nor has the DRI communicated any deficiency or objection.'

On allegations of middlemen being involved in the deal, the group said, 'Adani Global Pte Ltd sources coal from people/firms/traders having requisite credentials and experience. This is because non-fulfilment of contractual obligations has financial and reputational implications for Adani as a supplier.'

The report apparently had no impact on Adani group stocks.