Adani Group overcharged for coal, new evidence bolsters allegations: Report

OCCRP further reported that Arappor Iyakkam, a TN-based NGO fighting for accountability in this alleged coal scam, estimate that TANGEDCO overpaid Rs 6,000 crore for coal from all vendors between 2012 and 2016, a period during which half the value of the tenders went to Adani, as per the power company.

An Adani spokesperson, however, termed OCCRP's findings 'false and baseless.'

"The suggestion that Adani Global Pte Ltd supplied to TANGEDCO inferior coal, as compared to the quality standards laid down in the tender and PO [purchase order], is incorrect," the spokesperson told OCCRP in an email, adding, "While it is difficult for us to comment on individual cases due to the sheer volume of data and the elapsed time, not to add the contractual and legal obligations, it is important to note that the coal supplied, irrespective of the declaration by the supplier, is tested for quality at the receiving plant."

The Adani Group spokesperson also junked Iyakkam's analysis as well as any responsibility for air pollution in the country or losses on the part of the state power companies.

"By no stretch of imagination can Adani Global Pte Ltd, with a total supply of less than 2 per cent of the coal burnt by TANGEDCO in the relevant period, be held responsible for either air pollution or the losses of [power distribution companies]."

However, the spokesperson clarified that shipments were tested for quality at multiple points during the process.

"With the supplied coal having passed such an elaborate quality check process by multiple agencies at multiple points, clearly the allegation of supply of low-quality coal is not only baseless and unfair but completely absurd," the individual said.

The Adani Group spokesperson however added that if the coal delivered was found to be of inferior quality than what the contract stipulated, the payment would be reduced accordingly. The contract allowed for a range between 5,800 and 6,700 kcal/kg.