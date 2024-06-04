Most Adani Group firms hit lower circuit limit as Lok Sabha election result defies expectations

New Delhi: Shares of all Adani Group companies tumbled on Tuesday, with many firms hitting their lower circuit limit, as counting trends showed the ruling BJP may fall short of a clear majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

The combined market valuation of all the 10 listed firms eroded by Rs 3.64 lakh crore, tracking sharp declines in the group companies.

At the close of trade, the stock of Adani Ports plummeted 21.26 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions plunged 20 per cent, group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises tanked 19.35 per cent, Adani Green Energy dived 19.20 per cent on the BSE.