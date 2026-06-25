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Adani Group subsidiary to invest Rs 20,000 crore to develop airport cities

Adani Airport City Limited (AACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), will lead the project.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAdani Groupairports

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