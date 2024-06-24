Adani flaunts robust earnings, low debt; says best is yet to come

The report came two days before AEL's Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer - the largest ever in India - closed in January 2023.

"Amplified by a segment of vested media, it was designed to defame us, do maximum damage and erode our hard-earned market value," he said, adding that "given the noise", the group returned proceeds from the offering after successfully raising Rs 20,000 crore.

Dwelling upon the strategy, he said the group raised Rs 40,000 crore to cover for debt repayments of the next two years, pre-paid Rs 17,500 crore of margin-linked financing, cut down debt and improved business focus.

"This approach has not only strengthened our financial resilience but has also increased our headroom for future expansion," he said. "The headwinds that tested us became the very ones that made us even stronger."

He went on to showcase the 30 GW renewable energy park his group is developing at Gujarat's Khavda, in one of the world's toughest deserts, that will be enough to power nations like Belgium and Switzerland, the Dharavi redevelopment that promises to transform the world's largest slum over the next decade, and the development of Drishti 10 Starliner UAV that will help protect the Indian borders.

"And the outcomes are manifested in the financial numbers we delivered. We achieved an unprecedented milestone in 2023-24. We recorded our highest EBITDA of Rs 82,917 crore - or approximately $10 billion - a remarkable surge of 45 per cent," he said, adding that net profit soared 71 per cent to a record high of Rs 40,129 crore while net debt to EBITDA fell from 3.3x to 2.2x over the past year.

And all of this resulted in an all-time-high level of liquidity for the Group with a cash balance of Rs 59,791 crore.

"With our record results, robust cash positions and the lowest debt ratios in our history, our path ahead is illuminated with the promise of even greater accomplishments," he said. "The possibilities before us are immense. We are stronger than ever. And our best is yet to come."

Adani said in a world that stands at a crossroads of geopolitical tensions, growing fight against climate change and technology change disrupting lives and work, the world is witnessing the rise of India.

"This is India's moment," he said. "We are now the force for stability, cooperation and progress in a complex world. And it is India's macroeconomic stability and ambitious growth plans that inspire our confidence."

India, he said, is no longer at the crossroads of destiny. "We stand on the brink of our greatest growth phase. By the end of this decade, our nation is set to become the world's third-largest economy," he said.