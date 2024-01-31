Adani Group's Ambuja Cements Q3 profit rises two-fold to Rs 1,089.55 cr

'The business has seen notable progress in every financial matrix. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), EBITDA PMT and EBITDA margins have grown higher than revenue growth given the sharp improvement in operating costs. EBITDA margin at 21.3 per cent for Q3 FY24 is the highest in the last 10 quarters,' said an earning statement from Ambuja Cements.