Adani, Hindalco show initial interest to develop copper mines

New Delhi: Companies like Adani Enterprises and Hindalco Industries have shown initial interest to develop state-owned Hindustan Copper's two copper mines in Jharkhand, sources said.

The sources said Adani Enterprises and Hindalco Industries were part of the pre-bid conference that was held on Monday.

Both mines have a combined capacity of three million tonnes per annum, sources said, adding that while one of these blocks is virgin, the other one is closed for the past 20 years.