Adani plans to build port in Vietnam to tap trade opportunities

By P R Sanjai

Billionaire Gautam Adani plans to build a port in Vietnam as the conglomerate seeks to develop infrastructure overseas to tap opportunities from increasing trade.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has secured an “in-principle approval from the Vietnamese government” for a greenfield development in Da Nang, Karan Adani, Managing Director of the company, said in an interview.

The project, which will have container terminals and multipurpose berths to handle various types of cargo, is at an early stage of planning and the total investment required hasn’t been finalized yet, he said.

This will be the fourth international port asset for the Adani group after Haifa in Israel, Colombo in Sri Lanka and the Port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.