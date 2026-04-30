<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-ports-and-special-economic-zone-limited-apsez">Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)</a> on Thursday reported 9.43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,308.30 crore for March quarter FY26, on account of higher income.</p><p>The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,023.10 crore in January-March 2024-25, a regulatory filing said.</p><p>Total income rose to Rs 11,489.45 crore from Rs 8,769.63 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses stood at Rs 7,937.66 crore against Rs 5,382.13 crore earlier.</p>.Adani Ports cross 500 million tonnes of cargo handled.<p>In the entire FY26, the company's net profit rose to Rs 12,782.03 crore from Rs 11,061.26 crore a year ago.</p><p>The country's top private port operator said its revenue grew 26 per cent in FY26 to Rs 8,736 crore.</p><p>The company said APSEZ has become the first Indian integrated transport operator to handle over 500 MMT of port cargo volume in a single year.</p><p>The domestic ports revenue grew by 13 per cent, and international ports revenue by 34 per cent, driven by NQXT Australia addition & CWIT Colombo ramp-up.</p><p>The logistics revenue jumped 55 per cent in FY26, led by accelerated ramp-up in trucking and international freight network services.</p>.Adani overtakes Ambani to become Asia's richest.<p>During FY26, APSEZ's marine operations revenue and EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 2,681 crore and Rs 1,357 crore, respectively driven by offshore support vessel acquisitions in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia (MEASA) and India waters and backed by take-or-pay contracts with Tier-1 customers.</p><p>"APSEZ has built a strong platform to more than double revenue and EBITDA by FY31. This is underpinned by us reaching one billion tonnes of port cargo by December 2030, rapid scale-up of asset-light & asset zero services, and expansion of marine fleet," APSEZ CEO and whole-time director Ashwani Gupta said.</p><p>Gupta added that disciplined capital allocation will ensure that future capex is funded via internal accruals, while preserving flexibility for selective inorganic growth.</p><p>APSEZ said its Vizhinjam port in Kerala has handled 1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) within just a year of starting operations.</p><p>"With the second phase commencing, its capacity is set to expand to 5.7 million TEUs," the company said.</p><p>The company also said amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Mundra port facilitated the safe berthing of Indian-flagged crude oil and LPG vessels, following their safe transit via the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>The tankers 'Jag Laadki', carrying 80,886 tonne of crude oil, and 'Shivalik', with 46,000 tonne of LPG, were handled at the port, it said.</p><p>APSEZ operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 15 strategically located ports and terminals across India's west, south, and east coasts.</p><p>The company's board has also proposed Rs 7.5 dividend per share for FY26.</p>