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Adani Ports Q4 profit up 9% to Rs 3,308 crore

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,023.10 crore in January-March 2024-25, a regulatory filing said.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:11 IST
Business NewscompaniesAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ)

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