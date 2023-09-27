Adani Ports to buy back another Rs 1,623 cr of 2024 bond

By Harry Suhartono

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will buy back as much as Rs 1,623 cr of its 2024 bond, as the Indian conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani seeks to move on from the allegations levied by a US shortseller.

The 3.375 per cent notes jumped the most since April on news the company would pay Rs 81,135 for every Rs 83,215.70 in principal for debt tendered by October 11. Thereafter, the offer price drops to Rs 80,303.15 per Rs 83,215.70, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Adani Ports said it would fund the purchase from its cash reserves and said the bond in question has Rs 4,328 crore in principal outstanding.