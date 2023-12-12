Adani Ports to raise Rs 5,250 crore

In a stock exchange filing, APSEZ said, 'the board of directors of the company has given their in-principle approval for issuance of non-convertible debentures for capex/refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purpose for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.' The firm also said it will issue non-cumulative redeemable preference shares on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 250.19 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.