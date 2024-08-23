Adani Power has $800 million in unpaid dues from Bangladesh

By Arun Devnath and P R Sanjai

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s power generating unit has raked up unpaid dues of as much as $800 million from Bangladesh, where weeks of violent protests left hundreds dead and forced out the previous administration this month.

The South Asian country owes this sum to Adani Power Ltd., part of the Indian mining-to-media conglomerate, for electricity supplied by its coal-fired plant in the Godda district of the eastern state of Jharkhand, Bangladesh Bank’s newly-appointed Governor Ahsan H. Mansur told Bloomberg News in an interview.

“If we don’t pay them, they will stop providing electricity,” he said.

While the power producer has no plans of cutting the supply lines as of now, it will come under pressure from lenders and coal suppliers if the payments remain unpaid, according to people familiar with the internal discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Adani Power is in talks with Bangladesh’s interim government to sort out this issue, they added.

An Adani Group representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking a comment on the Bangladesh dues.