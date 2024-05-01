Adani Power Q4 net profit dips 48% to Rs 2,737 crore

New Delhi: Adani Power Ltd on Wednesday reported a 47.78 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,737.24 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of increased expenses.

Its net profit was Rs 5,242.48 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2022-23, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter, the company's total income was Rs 13,881.52 crore against Rs 10,795.32 crore a year ago.

The expenses stood at Rs 10,323.58 crore in the period under review compared to Rs 9,897.60 crore in the year-ago period.