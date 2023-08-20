Adani to invest Rs 2,000 crore to build two transmission lines in Mumbai

Asked if the Adani group company which entered the city's distribution business three years ago by buying out the licence from the now crippled Anil Ambani group firm Reliance Energy for Rs 18,000 crore, is on course to meet the recent public statement on increasing green energy mix to 60 per cent by 2027, the official answered in the affirmative saying “very much or even earlier given what we have done so far.”

"We'll be following a hybrid model of solar and wind and given our current success the company is quite confident of making it or even bettering it," he said.